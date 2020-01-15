Tiger Shroff’s endearing pic with mom Ayesha Shroff is winning the internet; Disha Patani is all hearts for it

Tiger Shroff’s mom, Ayesha Shroff took to Instagram to share a photo with her son. The heartwarming photo is winning over hearts including Disha Patani’s. Check it out.

When it comes to naming a Bollywood actor who is extremely close to his family, Tiger Shroff’s name comes to mind. Often we get to see Tiger spending time with his sister Krishna Shroff, dad Jackie Shroff and mom Ayesha Shroff in the city. Tiger and Krishna’s gym and workout pictures set the internet on fire as the sibling duo shell out fitness inspiration. Even the War star’s mom, Ayesha, often shares endearing throwback photos of Tiger on social media which impress all including his close friend, .

Once again, Tiger’s mom shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram that has taken the internet by storm. In the photo, the Baaghi 3 star can be seen twinning in black with his mom. While Tiger posed with his mom, Ayesha planted a sweet kiss on his cheek and the moment between mother-son was captured in the frame. Tiger’s mom shared the picture on social media with a sweet caption and his close friend, Disha Patani couldn’t resist liking the photo.

Ayesha wrote, “Will always be my lil baby@tigerjackieshroff.” From sharing throwback photos of Tiger and Krishna as kids to dropping family pictures, Ayesha often ends up giving a visual treat to War star’s fans.

On the work front, Tiger recently made his way back from Jaipur after completing a schedule of Baaghi 3. Starring Tiger and , Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan and is a part of the Baaghi franchise. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and has been shot in Serbia. It also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. Baaghi 3 will release in March 2020.

