Tiger Shroff’s ‘horrible miscalculated kick’ to his co actor’s face evoked THIS reaction from the latter

Tiger Shroff is one action star in Bollywood who enjoys a massive fan following. However, on Tuesday, he shared a throwback video from his rehearsals where he accidentally kicked his co-actor’s face and here’s how the latter reacted.
Tiger Shroff’s ‘horrible miscalculated kick’ to his co-actor’s face evoked THIS reaction from the latter; WATCHTiger Shroff’s ‘horrible miscalculated kick’ to his co actor’s face evoked THIS reaction from the latter
Among the popular action stars in Bollywood, Tiger Shroff has been able to make a mark among his fans. His action stunts in films are a hit with everyone and fans loved to see him nail it on screen. Usually, for stunts on screen, Tiger preps and practises in advance to get it right on screen. However, sometimes, accidents may occur while rehearsing for stunts too. Speaking of this, on Tuesday, Tiger dropped a throwback video of his action rehearsal that went wrong and he accidentally kicked his co-actor in the face.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger shared a throwback video where he is seen practising a flying kick for a stunt. However, when the Baaghi 3 actor’s leg finally lands, it hits his co-actor Nathan Jones’ face. Immediately, Tiger apologised to Nathan and ensured he was okay. His co-actor, without getting angry, was seen telling Tiger that he is okay and that it is no ‘big deal’. He further confirmed that he is alright. Seeing the camaraderie between Tiger and his co-actor, fans hailed his co-actor. 

Tiger captioned his video as, “Horrible miscalculated kick to the face by me im just lucky that my co actor nathan jones was such a cool guy or else i wouldnt have left that rehearsal in one piece.” Several fans were in splits over Tiger’s caption but also lauded his co-actor Nathan for his cool and calm reaction,despite the kick.

Here is the video shared by Tiger Shroff: 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Shraddha Kapoor. The action film did extremely well at the box office. However, the run was cut short due to COVID 19 lockdown. Now, he will be seen in Heropanti 2. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film will release on July 16, 2021. 

