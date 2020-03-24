Tiger Shroff’s killer moves on Baaghi 3’s song in THIS video will make you want to join him too; WATCH

Tiger Shroff is already among the best dancers in Bollywood and a recent video of the Baaghi 3 actor is proving the same. Check it out.

Among the most popular stars of Bollywood, Tiger Shroff has managed to make a mark for himself with his killer dance moves and slick action films. With his recent release, Baaghi 3, Tiger returned on the big screen with his rebel avatar along with and won the hearts of people. The handsome star is known for his ability to nail any action stunts and even his dance moves have managed to impress fans. While Tiger often shares gym workout videos, rarely do we get to see the Baaghi 3 actor grooving off the screen.

However, recently, Tiger took to social media to share a throwback video while grooving with choreographers on one of the songs Faaslon Mein from Baaghi 3. While the Baaghi 3 star surely nailed every move, it was the fluidity in his moves that impressed fans and they termed him as Bollywood’s best dancer in the comments. Clad in a black shirt with jeans and sneakers, Tiger won hearts with his perfect moves and danced his way into people’s hearts with his fun video.

Tiger captioned the video and shared that it is from the last time he got together with his choreographer buddies. Several fans commented and lauded his fluidity of movement. The Baaghi 3 actor has been staying at home ever since the lockdown was announced. A day back, Tiger announced that he would be going live on his Instagram with his fans and will talk to his fans. On the work front, Baaghi 3 managed to win the hearts of Tiger’s fans due to the action stunts in the film and the emotional story of two brothers. It also starred Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Jackie Shroff. Up next, Tiger will kick off shooting of Heropanti 2. Directed by Ahmed Khan, it is going to be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will release on July 16, 2021.

Check out Tiger Shroff's dance video:

Credits :Instagram

