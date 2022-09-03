Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha Shroff shares her vintage ad with Salman Khan; Disha Patani drops a lovely comment

Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff left her fans pleasantly surprised after she posted a vintage video clip of her ad from back in 1983. And guess what? It was Salman Khan’s first ad shoot! The commercial shared by Ayesha Shroff shows a group of friends chilling on a yacht, and they later dive into the waters. Apart from Salman and Ayesha, the ad also features models Shiraz Merchant, Sunil Nischol, Vanessa Vaz, and Aarti Gupta. The video refreshed the memories of a lot of people, who dropped in comments reminiscing the old times. Disha Patani was also among those who commented, and the actress had the sweetest thing to say!

While sharing the video clip of the ad, Ayesha Shroff wrote, “When life was simple and fun happy to hear it’s coming back! guess who is who @artisurendranath @kailashsurendranath @beingsalmankhan.” Disha Patani commented, “So cute you look,” along with heart emojis. Disha and Tiger’s mom Ayesha share a good bond, and are often seeing dropping adorable comments on each other’s posts. Recently, Disha and Tiger hit the headlines after it was reported that the two parted ways after dating each other for several years. While neither of them acknowledged it, Tiger said on Koffee With Karan 7 that he is single and very good friends with Disha Patani.

Coming back to the video shared by Ayesha Shroff, the post garnered a lot of comments and likes. Bollywood makeup artist Shaan Muttathil commented, “Wooowwww this is such a special post. Omg ur looking stunning like always and so many amazing memories ur sharing,” while Sunita Kapoor commented, “Fabbb.” Check out the post below:



Meanwhile, just yesterday, Disha posted a series of pictures in a black bodycon dress, and Tiger’s mom Ayesha Shroff commented, "Stunnnnning.”

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Ek Villain Returns, which also starred Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham. She will next be seen in Karan Johar’s action drama Yodha, and in Ekta Kapoor’s production KTina.

Also Read: Disha Patani shares a cryptic post, says 'It's all gonna be okay'; READ