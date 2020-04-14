Tiger Shroff’s mom digs up a ‘treasure’ as she shares throwback photo of the actor cuddled up in daddy’s arms

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor and next, Tiger will be seen in the sequel to Heropanti

Right after his debut film- Heropanti, Tiger Shroff proved that despite being from a filmy background, if one wants to make a place for himself/herself in the industry, then there is no shortcut to it and hard work is the only key to success. Be it acting, dancing or stunts, there ain’t anything that Tiger can’t do, and more often than not, Tiger’s contemporary actors often say that Tiger is one of the most hard working actors in the industry. Post Heropanti, Tiger was seen in a series of films such as Baaghi, War, Baaghi 3 and others.

Now today, Tiger Shroff’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, shared a throwaback photo on social media, in which Jackie Shroff is seen holding Tiger and Ayesha in his arms and what is amazing is that Tiger looks like a bundle of joy as he enjoys in his daddy’s arms while flashing his smile. In the photo, Jackie Shroff looks dapper as he holds Ayesha and Tiger in his arms and poses for the camera and alongside the photo, Ayesha Shroff worte, “Treasure" and accompanied it with several heart emoticons. Well, we totally love the fact that Ayesha Shroff keeps sharing throwback photos of Tiger on social media.

On the work front, Jackie Shroff was last seen in Sanjay Dutt's Prassthanam and as for Tiger Shroff, he was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 opposite . Next, Tiger will be seen in the sequel to Heropanti, and during a recent interview, when Tiger was asked if Kriti Sanon, who romanced Tiger in Heropanti, will be roped in for the sequel, the actor had said that Kriti is too big a star to work with him now.

Check out Tiger Shroff's throwback photo with daddy Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff:

