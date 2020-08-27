0
Tiger Shroff’s monochrome picture of his ‘bad beard day’ sets the internet on fire

Tiger Shroff took to his social media account and shared a monochrome picture that’s sure to leave you melting.
Amid the ongoing lockdown caused by COVID-19, celebrities have taken to social media and been in touch with their fans and followers. One amongst them is Tiger Shroff who’s an active social media user and shares videos and pictures of himself working out, some selfies, and a lot of throwback posts as well. Recently the actor took to his respective social media account and shared a picture of himself that set the internet on fire. 

Taking to his Instagram account, Tiger Shroff uploaded a monochrome picture of himself looking more charming than ever. The Heropanti actor captioned his picture, “#badbeardday”. He can be seen looking directly into the camera with a slight grin on his face. While the picture captures his features flawlessly, the actor seems to not be fond of his beard, but his fans think otherwise as they compare him to a Greek God. 

#badbeardday

Taking to Instagram, a fan wrote, “And you still look like a Greek god.” While another fan said, “and still u look best,” Adding to that a fan commented, “Always looking so handsome!” Most recently while things start to get back to normal with safety measures being practiced, the actor revealed, he’s getting back to work.  Meanwhile, on a professional front, the actor was last seen in Baaghi 3 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. He will next be seen in Heropanti 2, the sequel of his debut movie Heropanti. The movie is set to release on July 2021. 

