Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha wishes Disha Patani ‘Happy birthday’; Shares UNSEEN PICS

The Radhe actress Disha Patani has turned a year older. She has been getting wishes from everywhere.

Bollywood actress is celebrating her birthday today. The Radhe actress has turned 29-years-old. She is getting wishes from all corners. Fans are sharing pictures from her films as a wish. Her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff is yet to wish her but his mother Ayesha Shroff has already wished the actress. She took to her official Instagram handle and shared unseen pictures. She even wrote a heartfelt message for her. It is worth mentioning here that both actors have never spoken about their relationship in open.

Sharing the pictures, the actor’s mother wrote, ‘Happpppppyyyy birthday deeeeeshu!! Everyone sees the glamorous you but I love this side the most!! The actress also replied saying ‘Awwww love you so much aunty you’re the best.’ In the pictures, the actress has seen petting calves and in another, the duo is seen posing together for a photo in a restaurant. Fans also wished the actress in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, ‘hey wishing you a very happy birthday.’

Recently, the actress had shared a picture of her sitting on a beach. She is dressed in a pink strapless bikini. It looks like it is from her Maldives vacation. She shared the candid picture with a flower emoji.

To note, on June 2 both actors landed in trouble for roaming at the Bandstand area. The Mumbai Police has filed a case against them for violating COVID 19 norms. According to the ANI, a police team spotted them roaming in the Bandstand area in the evening and when police questioned, they couldn't give a satisfactory reply. The police took down their details and registered a case under section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Credits :Ayesha Shroff Instagram

