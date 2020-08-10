Tiger Shroff’s mother shares a still of her son from Baaghi 3 as she pens a note for all the haters; See Post

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 and next, he will be seen in the sequel Heropanti

We all know that Tiger Shroff is quite active on social media and often shares photos and videos of his workout sesh, among other things. Now, just like Tiger, his mother, Ayesha Shroff, is also quite active on social media, and today, she posted a photo of her son and clapped back at all the haters. Yes, alongside a photo of Tiger flexing his muscles, in what looks like a still from Baaghi 3, Ayesha wrote a message in Hindi which read, “Safalta meri, jalte koi aur hai; mehnat meri, thakte koi aur hain…”

Well, we are sure that Ayesha Shroff is supremely proud of her son, and therefore, she wanted to shut up all the trolls who question Tiger’s success. Well, also, amid the nepotism debate, when Anurag Kashyap, in order to make a point about star kids, had shared a news article on Tiger and Taimur Ali Khan, the filmmaker wrote, ““This is nepotism by media ..? Why?? Because this is what you the audience wants to see .. So isn’t it nepotism by you the audience too??” and later, Ayesha had clapped back at Anurag and asked him to not involve his children in the debate as she wrote, “Yo! Don’t involve my kid in this!! he’s here on his own hard work entirely.”

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 and next, he will be seen in the sequel Heropanti

