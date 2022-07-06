Tiger Shroff’s perfect landing after a side flip will leave you stunned; WATCH

Bollywood heartthrob Tiger Shroff is known for his amazing body and ripped abs as well as his exceptional dance moves and gymnastic skills. Meanwhile, the Baaghi actor is a fitness enthusiast and his workouts never fail to give fans the daily dose of motivation. From twisting dance moves to acing tough gymnastic skills, the Heropanti actor always has something interesting coming up for his Instagram family. In a recent video shared by him on his Instagram stories, Tiger shared a glimpse of him performing side flips like a pro.

Earlier, Tiger had shared a video where he was seen performing a perfect front flip with a perfect landing. In fact, he did quite a lot of flips! Tiger’s determination and dedication were clear as a day in the video. Along with the clip, Tiger wrote a sweet note. He wrote, “Man the struggle and grind was real! Found some old training footage of little me with not so little dreams and my quest to become an action hero.”

Have a look at Tiger's post:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the ‘War’ actor has a slew of interesting projects ahead - Vikas Bahl directorial ‘Ganapath’ starring his ‘Heropanti’ co-star Kriti Sanon as the leading lady. The film is produced by Vikas Bahl, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banners of Good Co. Production and Pooja Entertainment. The actor will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Rambo’, which is the Hindi adaptation of the 1982 Hollywood classic of the same name which featured Sylvester Stallone. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Tiger had informed that he will start shooting for Rambo before he begins work on his movie with Akshay Kumar.