Tiger Shroff’s quarantine is all about eating food; REVEALS he hasn’t been exercising much; WATCH

During an Instagram live, Baaghi actor Tiger Shroff revealed that he hasn’t been exercising much amid quarantine; WATCH

Well, since the entire nation is under a lockdown, B-town celebs are finding interesting and unique ways to pass their quarantine period. Now while has been sketching, has been washing utensils, and has been making besan laddoos, Tiger Shroff, is also making the most of the free time. Besides spending time with his family, Tiger Shroff has been interacting with his fans on social media, and during a recent Instagram live, Tiger Shroff revealed that he hasn’t been working out much and also, that he has been eating almost anything.

While talking to his fans, this Baaghi actor was seen pulling his cheeks, and asking the fans whether they feel he has gotten fat. In the said video, we can see Tiger saying, “Is it me or am I getting fatter. Ya and I haven’t been exercising. Much and I have been eating just about everything, as you see poora gaal par aa gaya hai.” Well, we don’t know about workout but you still remain one of the fit stars for us.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3 opposite and due to the Coronavirus outbreak, since the entire nation is under a lockdown, Baaghi 3 suffered a major setback at the box office. Next, Tiger will be seen in the sequel to his debut film- Heropanti titled Heropanti 2.

Check out the post where Tiger Shroff reveals that he hasn't been exercising much during quarantine:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani officially BREAK UP; read details

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More