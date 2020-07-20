Tiger Shroff’s reply to a fan who felt his little niece could beat him & Hrithik Roshan in dancing wins hearts

Tiger Shroff took to social media to reply to a fan who shared a video of his 18 month old niece dancing to War song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar featuring him and Hrithik. The Baaghi 3 star won the internet with his response.

Among the popular stars in Bollywood, if there is any one who has managed to win hearts with their dancing and action, it is Tiger Shroff and . The two handsome stars set the screens on fire last year when they danced on screen in War song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar. Fans could not stop gushing on seeing two amazing dancers of Bollywood together on screen. Tiger, who is extremely active on social media amid the lockdown, often replies to fans and their tweets. Once again, he replied to a sweet fan’s video of dancing to his and Hrithik’s song and it will surely make your day brighter.

A fan in Maharashtra shared a video of his 18 month old niece dancing to War song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar that originally featured Hrithik and Tiger. It looks like Tiger was might impressed by the little girl and her moves and he decided to respond to the fan. The fan shared the video and expressed how he felt that his niece could give competition to Tiger and Hrithik. He wrote, “Dear

@iHrithik@iTIGERSHROFF you have got a serious competition here. Grinning face You must see my 18 months old niece dancing with all her heart on #jayjayshivshankar. Love from Nanded, Maharashtra.”

Seeing this, Tiger could not resist and responded to the cute little girl and her dance. He wrote back, “No competition she won hands down.” Seeing the humility, several fans of Tiger lauded him for being active on social media and acknowledging his fans and their sweet dedications to him.

Here is Tiger Shroff’s reply to a fan:

No competition she won hands down — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) July 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Tiger often replies to fans and on Friday too, he sent out sweet responses to fans who shared their videos of being inspired by him. Amid the lockdown, Tiger was staying at home with his family and making the most of the free time. On the work front, Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3 with and Riteish Deshmukh. Now, he will be seen in Heropanti 2. The film will be helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

