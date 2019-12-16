Tiger Shroff’s reply to a young fan from America wins the internet; Actor promises to meet her soon; WATCH

December 16, 2019
Tiger Shroff enjoys a massive fan following across the globe and yesterday, it so happened that this Baaghi actor was in for a sweet surprise when Heeva, a fan from America, was snapped singing one of his songs on Twitter and alongside the video, she wrote, “I love you Tiger Shroff, come see me” while her mother captured the beautiful moment. As soon as Tiger saw the video on Twitter, he instantly replied to the fan and promised to see her soon and shared, “Hahah this is the best video ever pls give her all my love and and a big hug! Hope to see u soon”.

Be it his acting, dancing or action stunts, Tiger Shroff has proved that there ain’t nobody as good as him and as we speak, Tiger is shooting in Serbia for the third installment of Baaghi titled Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Prior to shooting for the film in Serbia, it was being reported that a special stunt team from Thailand, Bulgaria and Serbia has been roped in for the action scenes in the film because the makers want that with Baaghi 3, the action of the film gets bigger and better.

Talking about Baaghi 3, the film stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. Directed by Ahmed Khan, ‘Baaghi 3’ is scheduled to hit the screens on March 6, 2020.

