Tiger Shroff’s sis Krishna REVEALS she left a rakhi for him before jetting off to Australia to be with BF
As we all know, in a few days, India will be celebrating the festival of Rakhi, and sadly, this time, Tiger Shroff won’t be able to celebrate the festival with his sister, Krishna Shroff. Why? Because as we speak, Krishna Shroff is in Australia with her boyfriend Eban Hyams but before leaving for Australia, Krishan Shroff made sure that she left a rakhi for Tiger at home so he could wear it on the occasion. That’s right! In an interview, Krishna revealed that before flying, she left a rakhi at home for her brother as she said that they’ve always been extremely close, and this just gave them the reason for a million more laughs.
Now we all know that Krishna Shroff and Tiger Shroff share a great rapport and often, workout together and during an interview, Krishna Shroff said that although she doesn’t miss many people but her brother tops the list of the people that she misses. Also, what is amazing is Tiger and Krishna’s social media banter, and often, Tiger drops funny comments on Krishna and her boyfriends’ photos.
That said, as we speak, Tiger Shroff is quarantining at home with his parents and on the work front, Tiger was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor and next, he will be seen in the sequel to Heropanti
Anonymous 25 minutes ago
I don't understand how can she jet off to Australia, as Australian borders are closed. Only Australian citizens and residents are allowed. Last time I checked she had Indian Passport.