Tiger Shroff’s sis Krishna Shroff looks stunning in topless pictures; Here’s how Disha Patani reacts

Tiger Shroff is the one who generally grabs all the limelight for his workout or dance videos. Recently, his workout video from the sets of Heropanti 2 had taken all over social media. But this time, the one who is breaking the internet is not him but his sister Krishna Shroff. Jackie Shroff's daughter has turned up the heat with her bold topless photoshoot for a magazine cover. She graced the magazine cover for H&H's August issue titled 'All Eyes on Krishna'.

Indeed! All eyes will be on Krishna with this stunning picture of her's. The diva wore elbow-length black leather gloves and paired them with black leather pants. Tiger Shroff’s sister looked gorgeous in this picture. Her sultry look would surely steal a million hearts. Also, one cannot miss out on those perfect abs and some beautiful tattoos adding to her edgy and bold avatar.

Check it out:

Krishna Shroff’s topless picture for the magazine has set the internet on fire. Many commented on her post, including actress and close friend . She wrote, "Insane that body," along with fire emojis.

Even Athiya Shetty posted a fire emoji in the comments section.

For the unversed, just like her brother, even Krishna Shroff is majorly into fitness and is quite popular on social media. She was earlier dating professional basketball player Eban Hyams and fans loved their lovey-dovey photos.

Krishna Shroff runs the MMA Matrix - the fitness training ground which is the secret of her washboard abs. She regularly gyms and works hard on her fitness levels.

