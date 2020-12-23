Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna on break up with boyfriend Eban Hyams: We realised we'd be better off as friends

For the first time, Krishna Shroff has opened up about her break-up with long time beau Eban Hyams. She has also confirmed that it wasn’t a messy break-up.

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff always treats her fans with interesting posts. Recently, she made headlines after she announced her break up with beau Eban Hyams. Post break-up, Krishna deleted all of their pictures from her Instagram profile. Now recently, during a conversation with ETimes, for the first time, Krishna has opened up about her break-up; she also spoke about her fitness, recent visit to Dubai, Salt Bae and more.

Talking about her break-up with Eban, she said there were many things that eventually led to it, but she will like to keep that private. She further stated, “I think we both just realized we would be better off as friends as opposed to being in a relationship, so it wasn’t very messy of a break up at all.” However, now she loves the fact that she can focus solely on herself and her businesses without any distractions or the drama a relationship tends to bring.

When asked about whether she and Eban are still in touch with each other, she said, “Yeah, but just not as much anymore. I’ve never had an issue being friends with my exes... usually, they have a problem with it.”

A few days back, Krishna shared a picture with the famous chef Salt Bae from her recent Dubai vacation on her Instagram handle. While talking about her experience trying Salt Bae’s exotic meals, Krishna said, “It was literally the best meal I’ve ever experienced in my life. Apart from the food being super delicious, he’s such a great performer and actually really hilarious. He was super friendly and served us all 3 courses. Definitely worth it.”

Later, talking about her fitness, Krishna said it runs in the family. They motivate and inspire each other to do better and push themselves every day. “It rubs off on you... I can’t slack when my brother is Tiger Shroff.” Krishna added.

Credits :ETimes

