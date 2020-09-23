Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna drops a goofy childhood photo with him; Says ‘Proud of my bestie since day 1’

Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff are popular siblings whose photos often leave fans impressed. Now, Krishna shared a photo with Tiger from their good ol' childhood days and expressed that she has always been proud of him.

A day after Tiger Shroff launched his debut song Unbelievable, his sister Krishna Shroff expressed that she is extremely proud of him. Among the popular siblings, Krishna and Tiger have managed to leave the internet impressed with their photos. Known for their common love for fitness, often Tiger and Krishna drop old photos with each other from their childhood days that come as a visual treat for their fans. Speaking of this, Krishna shared the cutest childhood photo with her brother on social media.

Taking to her Instagram story, Tiger's sister shared a goofy childhood photo where the Baaghi 3 star could be seen balancing himself on one leg while Krishna stood next to him. As they both smiled and posed, the sibling duo looked extremely adorable. Krishna was seen clad in a swimsuit with a red cap while little Tiger is seen clad in a white tee with shorts. As Krishna shared this childhood memory, she called her brother her 'bestie.'

She wrote, "Proud of my bestie since day 1." Seeing the adorable sibling duo with each other in the childhood photo left netizens in awe of them. Often, Tiger and Krishna's mom, Ayesha Shroff also shares childhood photos of her kids on social media and adds to the excitement among the fans.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff and Krishna's childhood photo:

Meanwhile, Tiger's debut single Unbelievable has managed to bewitch the audiences as they loved his voice as well as his performance. , Tara Sutaria, and others praised Tiger for his versatility as he nailed the song. Meanwhile, he will now be seen in Heropanti 2. The film will be helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The posters were released earlier in 2020. It is slated to release on July 16, 2021.

