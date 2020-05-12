Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff and beau Eban Hyams CONFIRM marriage plans; Here’s what they have to say

During a live chat, Krishna Shroff’s boyfriend confirmed that marriage is on the cards; Read on

While Tiger Shroff and ’s relationship status continues to remain a mystery, sister Krishna Shroff has been very vocal about her relationship with boyfriend Eban Hyams, and often, she shares loved up photos with him on Instagram. Now amidst the lockdown, Krishna Shroff’s boyfriend went live on Instagram to interact with his fans, and amidst a host of questions, a fan asked him about his marriage plans with Krishna and Eban didn’t dismiss the question and instead confirmed that marriage is definitely on the cards. Yes, when a fan asked if Krishna and Eban were married, he revealed that a wedding was ‘on the cards’. “If we were, we would be wearing a ring, right? But it’s definitely on the cards,” said Eban.

In order to celebrate one year anniversary of their first meeting, Krishna Shroff and her boyfriend Eban Hyams went live on Instagram and at the start of the live, Eban said, “This is like our anniversary in a way. We just want to celebrate with you guys. Cheers to you, babe. Cheers to us.” Before signing off, Eban said that after normalcy sets in, Krishna is planning to fly down to Australia to spend some quality time with him and they are currently waiting for her paperwork to come through.

For all those who don’t know, Krishna and Eban first met at a restaurant in Mumbai and a month later, the two started dating each other. Talking about brother Tiger Shroff, he was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 opposite and next, he will be seen in Heropanti 2

Check out Krishna Shroff's post here:

Credits :Instagram

