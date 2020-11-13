Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff announces her break up with Eban Hyams; Says ‘We aren’t together anymore’

Krishna Shroff, who was dating basketball player Eban Hyams, has confirmed her split with a post on social media and requested fans to stop associating them.

Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff are one of the most talked about sibling duo in tinselvile. While Tiger is making the headlines for his stunning looks and acting prowess, Krishna is a social media star who never fails to dish out fitness goals and never fails to grab the headlines for her social media posts. Recently, Krishna is grabbing the attention once again but this time for her personal life as she has announced her break up with her beau Eban Hyams who happens to be a basketball player. To note, the couple was said to be dating each other for quite some time.

Krishna made the announcement on social media as she informed her fans that she isn’t with Eban anymore and urged them not to associate with him anymore. “All you fan clubs are cute and all, but please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore, so stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public. Thanks.” While Krishna didn’t reveal the reason behind her break up with Eban, she has deleted all his pics from Instagram.

Interestingly, there were reports about Krishna secretly tying the knot with Eban after the latter had addressed him as ‘wifey’. However, the lady had cleared the air and stated, “It’s hilarious, just a term. And it’s crazy how there are so many articles saying we were secretly married. Even my mum (Ayesha Shroff) asked me what was going on.” On the other hand, Eban, during an interaction with his fans had stated that the wedding is on cards for them. But destiny certainly had different plans for Krishna and Eban.

