Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff opens up on her Bollywood debut and it’s not what you are expecting

Tiger Shroff’s baby sister Krishna Shroff has been quite popular on social media and enjoys a massive fan following.

Ever since Tiger Shroff has made his debut with 2014 release Heropanti, he has often been compared to father Jackie Shroff. The veteran actor was a superstar of his time and Tiger has certainly been carrying forward his legacy. While the War actor has been enjoying a massive fan following, his baby sister Krishna Shroff has also been creating a storm on the social media and is often in the media glare for her stunning pictures along with her impressive fitness regime. In fact, her swag does drop hints of a star in the making.

Given Tiger’s success journey, there have been speculations that Krishna might make her way into Bollywood anytime soon. And while the fans have been quite ecstatic about it, they might have to taste disappointment now and the lady has no plans to venture into showbiz. Krishna made this revelation in a Q/A session on Instagram where a fan quizzed her if they will see her in Bollywood. To this, she replied saying, “Probably not Bollywood” along with a beautiful picture of herself in a blue crop top.

Take a look at Krishna Shroff’s post on her Bollywood debut:

As of now, the Krishna is enjoying her quarantine and has also been trying her hands on make up taught by her BFF . Yes! You read that right. The Baaghi 2 actress has been picked up a new hobby during quarantine and has been sharing make up tutorials for her fans and looks like Krishna is also impressed with Disha’s new talent and is supporting her.

