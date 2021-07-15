  1. Home
Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff on problematic issues behind nepotism: It is hard to keep up

Krishna Shroff admits that stars kids ‘have everything on a silver plate’, but…. Scroll below to know more.
17726 reads Mumbai Updated: July 15, 2021 05:20 pm
Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff talks on problematic issues behind nepotism Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff on problematic issues behind nepotism: It is hard to keep up (Pic Credits: Krishna Jackie Shroff Instagram)
The nepotism debate is a long-standing one in the film industry. Recently, Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff opined on ‘nepotism’. Krishna does not incline acting, but her brother Tiger and father Jackie Shroff are well-known personalities of the Bollywood industry.  

In an interview with The Indian Express, Krishna Shroff agreed that star kids have advantages. She admitted that they do get ‘everything on a silver platter’. However, Krishna added that nepotism brings in a lot of disadvantages. She said that there’s a lot of expectations from the star kids and people expect them to be great because of the legacy their parents had before. She called it ‘unfair’. 

Krishna said, “People talk about nepotism and how star kids have everything on a silver platter. We do, I agree. But once you get it, it is hard to keep it. There are so many expectations (from star kids). People expect you to be great because of the legacy your parents had before you, which is unfair.”

She added that people need to understand that it takes a lot of hard work to create one's own identity. “I don’t blame people for thinking that we have it easy, but they need to understand that while we get opportunities, it takes a lot of hard work to create our own identity and steer away from the massive legacy of our parents,” Krishna said. 

Krishna recently made her screen debut with the music video ‘Kinni Kinni Vaari’ but reportedly has ruled out an entry into Bollywood. 

Also Read: Disha Patani is like an older sister I never had, says Krishna Shroff on their strong bond

Credits :Pic Credits: Krishna Jackie Shroff InstagramIndian Express

