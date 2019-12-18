Tiger Shroff’s THIS THROWBACK photo with dad Jackie Shroff is pure gold; Fans tag actor as ‘cutest baby ever'

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Sidharth Anand’s War co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor, and next, he will be seen romancing Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi 3

Besides his acting chops, dancing and action stunts, Tiger Shroff is extremely popular amongst girls for his good looks and if we look at the current lot, Tiger is one of the most good looking actors. Be it Heropanti, Baaghi, Student of the year or War, Tiger has only multiplied his fan following with every film. Now, as we speak, Tiger is shooting for the third installment of Baaghi titled Baaghi 3, and it was only a few days back that Tiger had returned to India from Serbia after shooting for some high octane drama.

After reaching India, Tiger Shroff posted a photo from the sets of Serbia and he thanked everyone and said that while he looks back at something special, he is glad he is back in one piece. And today, looks like mommy Ayesha Shroff was way too happy that her son is back to the bay, and therefore, she treated all his fans to a throwback photo of Tiger with his father, Jackie Shroff, and alongside the photo, Ayesha wrote, “TIGER....no cuter baby ever,” and well we totally agree with it. Besides all his fans, Tiger Shroff’s SOTY2 co-star Ananya Panday was the first ones to heart the photo.

