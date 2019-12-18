Tiger Shroff’s THIS THROWBACK photo with dad Jackie Shroff is pure gold; Fans tag actor as ‘cutest baby ever'

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Sidharth Anand’s War co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor, and next, he will be seen romancing Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi 3
8978 reads Mumbai
News
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Besides his acting chops, dancing and action stunts, Tiger Shroff is extremely popular amongst girls for his good looks and if we look at the current lot, Tiger is one of the most good looking actors. Be it Heropanti, Baaghi, Student of the year or War, Tiger has only multiplied his fan following with every film. Now, as we speak, Tiger is shooting for the third installment of Baaghi titled Baaghi 3, and it was only a few days back that Tiger had returned to India from Serbia after shooting for some high octane drama.

After reaching India, Tiger Shroff posted a photo from the sets of Serbia and he thanked everyone and said that while he looks back at something special, he is glad he is back in one piece. And today, looks like mommy Ayesha Shroff was way too happy that her son is back to the bay, and therefore, she treated all his fans to a throwback photo of Tiger with his father, Jackie Shroff, and alongside the photo, Ayesha wrote, “TIGER....no cuter baby ever,” and well we totally agree with it. Besides all his fans, Tiger Shroff’s SOTY2 co-star Ananya Panday was the first ones to heart the photo.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Sidharth Anand’s War co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor and the film performed exceedingly well at the box office. And next, he will be seen romancing Shraddha Kapoor in Baaghi 3 and in the film, it is being reported that Shraddha will play the role of an air hostess.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Our Tiger no cuter baby EVER @apnabhidu @tigerjackieshroff

A post shared by Ayesha Shroff (@ayeshashroff) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Looking back at something special...and glad came out of those 40 days in one piece #baaghi3

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Credits :Instagram

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement