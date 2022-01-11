Tiger Shroff’s THROWBACK pic flaunting his muscular physique is a visual treat

It will not be wrong to say that Tiger Shroff is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. He always shares inspirational videos and pictures on his social handle. Well, the actor is currently busy in the shooting of his next upcoming film and also has many lined up in his kitty too. He will soon be shooting for the final schedule of Heropanti 2 co starring Tara Sutaria. Today, the actor took to his Instagram stories and shared a throwback picture flaunting his muscular physique.

The actor, in the pictures, is seen wearing a white t-shirt and smiling. He has not mentioned any caption. Recently, he had shared a picture on his Instagram stories mentioning about the shooting of the film is nearing its end. Heropanti 2 is scheduled to be released on Eid this year. Sharing behind-the-scenes glimpse of the film, Tiger had said, “Heropanti level doubled up this sched! Shooting for one of the most challenging sequences! Can’t wait to share a glimpse of it! Witness it in cinemas this Eid on 29th April, 2022.”

Heropanti was his debut film and he was seen opposite Kriti Sanon. The poster of the film is also released.

Apart from this, Shroff also has Ganapath and the untitled sequel of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the pipeline. The makers of Ganapath had shared a motion poster featuring Tiger Shroff in it. The title of this video on YouTube reveals that the release date of the movie is going to be December 23, 2022. It is going to be a festive time and the makers are planning to make the most of the Christmas weekend.

