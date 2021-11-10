Tiger Shroff’s THROWBACK pic of his sunkissed hot body is a visual treat for your Wednesday morning

Tiger Shroff and his fitness regime have always managed to grab everyone’s attention. Fans love to see him doing a workout of every sort. The actor has always been active on his social media accounts and keeps posting several pictures and videos of him to keep his fans hooked on his page. Well, Tiger’s chiselled body is always a sight to behold and especially when he flaunts his hot sunkissed body soaked in water, then we bet he manages to race the hearts of many. Today yet again the actor took to his Instagram handle to post a throwback picture of him looking hot.

In the picture, we can see Tiger walking in the water with his legs dipped inside. His perfectly carved legs, abs and everything would surely make his fans craving for more. Tiger can be seen wearing yellow swimming shorts and flaunting his six-pack abs that look even better under the sun. This is a throwback picture from his Maldives vacation that had created quite a storm on the internet when he posted it back then. The actor wrote ‘Major missing’ on the picture and we can absolutely relate to him.

Take a look:

Currently, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are in the UK filming for their upcoming movie Ganapath. To note, Tiger and Kriti, who had made their debut together with the 2014 release Heropanti, had collaborated for the second time for Ganapath Part 1. It is reported that the action thriller will also have Kriti performing some high octane action sequences. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the movie is slated to hit the screens on December 23 next year.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani leaves Tiger Shroff impressed as she practices 720 kick like a pro; Watch