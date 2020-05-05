Tiger Shroff says he is 'evolving backwards' during quarantine and shares his 'bad hair day' look; Watch

Tiger Shroff has shared a video where he is flaunting his quarantine look amid the lockdown donning a black printed Ganji showing off his toned muscles and black track pants.

Due to the lockdown, everyone has bee urged to stay home and maintain social distancing. Bollywood celebrities are using this quarantine period by spending some quality time with families and loved ones. While some are discovering their hidden talents, some are sharing some hilarious posts with their fans. Everyone has become quite active on social media amid the lockdown. Talking about Tiger Shroff, the actor has been sharing some amazing BTS pictures and videos of the Baaghi franchise on his social media account and has also been treating fans with some throwback pictures.

Due to the lockdown, salons have been shut. While some have been chopping off their hair and beard at home with the help of their loved ones, it looks like Tiger is not among them. Recently, the Student Of The Year 2 actor shared a video where he is flaunting his quarantine look and calling it as 'bad hair/beard days'. Sharing a video where the actor is seen standing giving an intense look donning a black printed Ganji flaunting his toned muscles and black track pants, Tiger wrote, "I think im evolving backwards this quarantine...#baddhair/bearddays @rajendradhole."

(Also Read: Tiger Shroff's terrific action scene from Baaghi 3 grabs Hrithik Roshan's attention; Watch video)

Also, a couple of weeks back, Tiger, for the first time, had displayed his singing talent on social media when he went live on Instagram. Well, not just action and dancing, Tiger has proved that he is a versatile actor as he won hearts with his singing. On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 opposite , however, due to the pandemic, the film could run in cinemas for only 10 days, due to which its lifetime collection was restricted at about Rs 93 crore. Next, Tiger will be seen in the sequel of his debut film Heropanti. It will be released on July 16, 2021.

Check out Tiger Shroff's video here:

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×