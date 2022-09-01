Tiger Shroff says he's 'single', mom Ayesha comments on Disha Patani's pics

Heropanti duo Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon recently graced the couch of Karan Johar’s very popular chat show Koffee With Karan. During the 9th episode of the show, Tiger Shroff was seen addressing his relationship status and breakup rumours with actress Disha Patani . He further reveals that he has always been ‘infatuated’ with Aashiqui 2 actress Shraddha Kapoor. However, Tiger has been making headlines after he shared on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 7 that he is single and is infatuated by Shraddha Kapoor. Disha has never reacted to such reports and not sure if she'll do so this time. But Tiger's mom Ayesha Shroff is extremely fond of Disha and posted a cute comment on the latter's latest set of photos on Thursday. Disha Patani’s Instagram Post Tiger Shroff, on Koffee With Karan 7, recently said he is single and is 'looking around'. The actor is mostly linked with Disha Patani. Amid Tiger's claim, Disha posted a series of hot photos in a black bodycon dress on September 1. While Tiger has not reacted to Disha's photos, his mom, Ayesha Shroff commented, "Stunnnnnning", with lovestruck eyes emojis.

What did Tiger Shroff say on Koffee With Karan this year?

In the latest episode of Karan Johar’s very popular chat show Koffee With Karan, the Heropanti actor Tiger Shroff was seen getting candid about his current relationship status and breakup rumors with his Baaghi co-star and alleged girlfriend Disha Patani. On being asked about dating Disha Patani, Tiger said, “I’m just very good friends just like I always have been.” The filmmaker further teased Tiger saying, “You all made Bastian become the hottest restaurant because every Sunday we saw you in and out to a point I was like, ‘This is like a routine. Tiger and Disha are at Bastian every Sunday,”.

Earlier, as per an E-Times report actors, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff broke up since the Ek Villain actress wanted to get married to Tiger Shroff. A source who remains a close friend of the couple has recently told the portal that the two decided to call off their relationship soon after Disha asked Tiger to marry her.

The source revealed, “She expressed this to Tiger but Tiger brushed it off. Of course, she must have told him more than just once or twice- but every time, Tiger’s response was a ‘No, abhi nahin’. Disha wanted shaadi but Tiger was not ready to commit to a matrimonial relationship for now.”

Work-wise, Tiger will be next seen in Ganapath. On the other hand, Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns alongside Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, and John Abraham. She has also completed her part in Karan Johar's Yodha opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She is also the female lead in Ekta Kapoor's production KTina.

