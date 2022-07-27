Tiger Shroff says his super talented co-star Kriti Sanon has grown so much taller as he wishes her on birthday

Kriti Sanon is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood today. She has amassed a sizeable fan-following on the back of a pretty good filmography and commendable performances. Well, over the years she has created a mark for herself in the industry and indeed has become one of the most bankable actors. In a short career span, the star has been a part of a good number of hits like Heropanti, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi and Dilwale as also the immensely successful OTT film, Mimi. Meanwhile, as the actress turns a year wiser today, wishes have been pouring in from every part of the world. From co-stars to fans, Kriti has been receiving special notes on her birthday.

Speaking of which, her debut film co-star Tiger Shroff has wished her in a unique way. On the occasion, Tiger shared a video on his Instagram handle featuring Kriti performing some exercises while the War actor guides her. Sharing the video, Tiger wrote: “From #heropanti to #ganpath youve grownnnn so muchhh (taller). On a serious note, happy birthday my super talented co-star.” Meanwhile, Kriti replied to the post saying: "Haha.. thankkkss Tiger!! work with me sooner this time!"

Click here to see Tiger’s post:

For the unversed, Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff’s made their debut with Sabbir Khan directorial Heropanti, which recently clocked in seven years of its release. It’s a special milestone for the two actors as they have also completed 7 years in Bollywood. Looking back on their journey, both Kriti and Tiger shared special posts on social media. They also thanked Heropanti producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Sabbir Khan for giving them an opportunity back then.

Meanwhile, the actors are now making headlines as they have collaborated once again after eight years for Vikas Bahl’s directorial Ganapath Part 1 which is an action entertainer. Ganapath Part 1 is slated to hit the theatres on Christmas this year and will be having a clash with Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus and Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas.