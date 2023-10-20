Tiger Shroff seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple as Kriti Sanon-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Ganapath releases

Tiger Shroff has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood with his action films where he is seen performing death-defying stunts and action sequences. Today, his dystopian action film Ganapath hits the silver screen. On this special occasion, the actor was spotted at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple to seek Bapa's blessings for his film.

Tiger Shroff visits Siddhivinayak temple

Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer dystopian action thriller Ganapath releases today. On this occasion, Tiger went to Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. Dressed in a full traditional outfit, the actor was seen greeting his fans with folded hands as he walked out of the temple.

About Ganapath

Ganapath is written and directed by Vikas Bahl and stars Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Amitabh Bachchan, and Elli Avram among others. The film was released today on the occasion of Dussehra. In an interview with India Today, Tiger opened up about his experience of working with Big B. He said: "Big B has a relentless approach to small things every day which tends to get monotonous for us but how he religiously does it. It's the small things you do every day that counts in the larger picture. He is a living prime example of that. He is just so disciplined in his routine."

Tiger Shroff's work front

Tiger will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn. His first look as ACP Satya was released recently and was well received. The poster features a shirtless Tiger as he poses with a gun. The film is a part of Shetty's cop universe and it will also feature Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh. Apart from that, he is also doing a film with Jagan Shakti which is yet to be titled. He will also appear in Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Kumar. The latter, which marks his first collaboration with Kumar, is slated to be released theatrically during Eid 2024.

