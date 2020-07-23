Tiger Shroff sends the internet into a meltdown as he flaunts his washboard abs in a cool shirtless photo

Tiger Shroff took to social media to share a throwback photo. The Baaghi 3 star gave his fans a glimpse of his toned body and left everyone awestruck.

Among the stars in Bollywood who are known to be fitness lovers, Tiger Shroff’s name shines right at the top. The handsome Baghi 3 star is now just known for his action but also for his dance moves and his attention to fitness. Often, Tiger is spotted sweating it out at the gym and amid the lockdown, the handsome star surely missed his workout sessions a lot. Tiger has been treating his fans with throwback photos while spending time at home and on Thursday, Shroff shared a cool photo and left everyone awestruck.

Tiger took to social media to share a throwback photo in which he could be seen flaunting his ripped physique. The handsome Baaghi 3 star is seen clad in denim blue jeans with shoes and black shades. However, what one could not take their eyes off of were Tiger’s toned and chiselled abs. The Baaghi 3 star flaunted his toned body in the throwback photo and left the internet in complete awe. Many of the Bollywood celebs like Sophie Choudry, Dino Morea and others reacted to his photo.

The Baaghi 3 star has been spending time at home with his sister Krishna Shroff, mom Ayesha Shroff and dad Jackie Shroff. Often, pos Unlock, Tiger is spotted in the city with his mask on. The dashing star was last seen in Baaghi 3 with , Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. The film did well at the box office. However, the run was cut short due to the COVID 19 lockdown. Now, he will be seen in Heropanti 2. The film is a sequel to his debut film and will be helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

