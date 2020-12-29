Tiger Shroff sends the internet into a meltdown as he runs shirtless in slow motion on his beach vacay; WATCH

Tiger Shroff is currently holidaying at an undisclosed beach location ahead of the New Year. The Baaghi 3 actor has been sharing shirtless photos and videos that will leave you in awe.

Actor Tiger Shroff had surprised everyone when he was seen heading out of Mumbai for a quick getaway for the New Year. And now, he has been lighting up the internet with his photos and videos from his vacay. The handsome star had visited the Maldives last month apparently with his rumoured ladylove . This time too, Tiger headed off to a beachy destination and dropped a glimpse of the tropical paradise in his latest video from the beach.

Taking to this Instagram story, Tiger shared a reel video in which fans could see Tiger dressed in floral red shorts in a shirtless avatar as he ran in slow-motion towards the waves of the sea. The Baaghi 3 actor is seen sporting a cool pair of sunglasses as he heads out in the sunshine. In another post, Tiger shared that currently, only new year resolutions were on his mind. Not just this, Tiger shared a shirtless photo of himself too.

Sharing the photo, the Baaghi 3 actor flaunted his toned and chiselled body and left fans gushing over him. Several fans in the comments showered him with love.

Take a look at Tiger's photo and video:

On his way to raise the temperature @iTIGERSHROFF hero #TigerShroff pic.twitter.com/sVDEWGDiE7 — Tiger Fan Bhargav (@BhargavTiger) December 28, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3 with . Now, he has Heropanti 2 lined up with Tara Sutaria. The film will be helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Besides this, Tiger will be seen in Ganapath part 2. The film was announced last month with a teaser poster. It will be helmed by Vikas Bahl.

