Tiger Shroff sends the internet into a meltdown with his shirtless speed drills workout in the outdoors; WATCH

Tiger Shroff took to social media to share a workout video where he was seen sweating it out in the outdoors. The Baaghi 3 star surely left fans in awe of his agility and determination to nail his workout.

Actor Tiger Shroff is among the fittest stars in Bollywood. The Baaghi 3 star is known to love his workout sessions and often, he hits the gym in a fully charged up avatar. From hardcore weight lifting to stretching to gymnastics, Tiger tries his hand at everything and whenever he shares a glimpse of it on social media, fans love it. Speaking of this, recently, he shared a video of working on his speed and agility. But, this time, he was outdoors instead of at the gym.

Taking to his Instagram story, Tiger shared a couple of videos where he was seen clad in just a pair of black tights as he sweats it out in the outdoors. He is seen jumping boxes as obstacles and nailing it perfectly. Later, he puts all his energy and runs from one side to another. Seeing the same, fans were surely left motivated to hit the gym. The actor's toned body and his six-pack abs drew fans' attention.

A few days back, Tiger shared a video of lifting 60 KG weights in each hand and previously, he tried a 220 KG deadlift. It surely seems that the Baaghi 3 actor is in full mood to go back to his pre-lockdown physique.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff's workout video:

Meanwhile, recently, Tiger welcomed Tara Sutaria on board Heropanti 2 as the leading lady. Tiger and Tara have worked together in Student Of The Year 2 and fans loved their chemistry. Now, they will be seen in Heropanti 2. The film will be helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

