Tiger Shroff sets his Instafam gaping with wonder as he shares his 'Matrix' moment; Wach Video

Tiger Shroff shares a video of his 'Matrix' moment on Instagram and sets his fans gushing.

Tiger Shroff has been the talk of the town for his upcoming action-drama Baaghi 3. The actor has been teasing the fans with glimpses of his action stunts and stylish looks from the film. Tiger seems to have become an avid social media user as he is often found sharing his pictures and videos on Instagram. Whenever the actor posts a picture, he sets his fans emptying their stash of fire and heart emojis in the comments section.

Recently, Tiger took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of himself having a 'Matrix' moment and netizens can't stop gaping with wonder. Tiger is known for his high octane action stunts after films like Baaghi and War and now the actor is taking it to another level with his new video. Tiger is seen sprinting in a circular motion while he is harnessed from above. Evidently, his videos are a visual treat for all action lovers! Check it out:

"Auditioning for the matrix", read Tiger's caption.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff will soon be seen in Baaghi 3. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is slated to hit the screens on March 6, 2020. The film also stars and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles.

