Tiger Shroff sets the internet ablaze with intense look in his latest PHOTO; Disha Patani is all hearts for it

Baaghi 3 star Tiger Shroff dropped a new photo on his Instagram handle where he was seen flaunting his intense look. While fans could not stop gushing over it, Disha Patani too could not resist hitting like for the photo.

If there is one superstar in Bollywood who has established himself as a bankable action hero, it is Tiger Shroff. The handsome star has managed to make a name for himself all by himself and his hard work has been applauded by his fans. Often Tiger shares glimpses of his workout regimen on social media and leaves fans inspired. Not just this, his close friend often drops her sweet comments on his posts and also likes them. Once again, Tiger shared a photo of himself and it left everyone including Disha in awe.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger dropped a handsome photo of himself where it appeared as if the actor was standing in a ring at the gym. Clad in a black tee with a matching bottom, Shroff looked handsome and intense in the photo. He rounded off his look with sneakers as he posed for the cool photo. Seeing the same, fans could not stop gushing over him and many of his colleagues too commented on the photo. Disha Patani was among the stars who liked his handsome photo.

Without adding any caption to his photo, Tiger shared it on Instagram and left everyone gushing over his cool look. Meanwhile, last evening, Tiger shared a photo of his upcoming song 'unbelievable' and announced that the teaser of it will be out on September 12. The song has been crooned and picturized on Tiger Shroff and since then, fans have been excited about it.

Check out Tiger Shroff's latest photo:

Meanwhile, apart from this, Tiger has Heropanti 2 lined up. The film is a sequel to his first film and is helmed by Ahmed Khan. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, it was recently reported that Sara Ali Khan and may be in the race for the leads for the film opposite Tiger. While no confirmation of this has been announced, Heropanti 2 posters were unveiled earlier this year. The film is slated to be released on July 16, 2021.

