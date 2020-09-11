  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Tiger Shroff sets the internet ablaze with intense look in his latest PHOTO; Disha Patani is all hearts for it

Baaghi 3 star Tiger Shroff dropped a new photo on his Instagram handle where he was seen flaunting his intense look. While fans could not stop gushing over it, Disha Patani too could not resist hitting like for the photo.
6401 reads Mumbai
Tiger Shroff sets the internet ablaze with intense look in his latest PHOTO; Disha Patani is all hearts for itTiger Shroff sets the internet ablaze with intense look in his latest PHOTO; Disha Patani is all hearts for it
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

If there is one superstar in Bollywood who has established himself as a bankable action hero, it is Tiger Shroff. The handsome star has managed to make a name for himself all by himself and his hard work has been applauded by his fans. Often Tiger shares glimpses of his workout regimen on social media and leaves fans inspired. Not just this, his close friend Disha Patani often drops her sweet comments on his posts and also likes them. Once again, Tiger shared a photo of himself and it left everyone including Disha in awe. 

Taking to Instagram, Tiger dropped a handsome photo of himself where it appeared as if the actor was standing in a ring at the gym. Clad in a black tee with a matching bottom, Shroff looked handsome and intense in the photo. He rounded off his look with sneakers as he posed for the cool photo. Seeing the same, fans could not stop gushing over him and many of his colleagues too commented on the photo. Disha Patani was among the stars who liked his handsome photo. 

Without adding any caption to his photo, Tiger shared it on Instagram and left everyone gushing over his cool look. Meanwhile, last evening, Tiger shared a photo of his upcoming song 'unbelievable' and announced that the teaser of it will be out on September 12. The song has been crooned and picturized on Tiger Shroff and since then, fans have been excited about it. 

Check out Tiger Shroff's latest photo:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Meanwhile, apart from this, Tiger has Heropanti 2 lined up. The film is a sequel to his first film and is helmed by Ahmed Khan. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, it was recently reported that Sara Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif may be in the race for the leads for the film opposite Tiger. While no confirmation of this has been announced, Heropanti 2 posters were unveiled earlier this year. The film is slated to be released on July 16, 2021. 

Also Read|Tiger Shroff can’t stop winning hearts as he replies to fans; Here’s what he told a 3 year old who missed him

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement