Tiger Shroff shares BTS video from War as he attempts a helicopter kick and we are in awe; WATCH

Post War, Tiger Shroff will be seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor.

To say that Tiger Shroff is one of the most fit and hardworking actors would be something that even his contemporaries would agree to because ever since Tiger has made his Bollywood debut with Heropanti, the actor has, with every film, proved that he is an actor par excellence. As much as fans love to see Tiger dance, they equally love to see Tiger Shroff perform some high octane stunts and today, Tiger shared a BTS video on social media wherein he is seen attempting a helicopter kick for War, and seeing the video, all we can say is hats off Tiger, you are indeed a tiger.

We all know that War was an action-packed film which had Tiger and perform some daredevil stunts, and seeing at this BTS video, we understand that it takes months of practice to perform stunts on screen. Also, a few days back, this Baaghi actor had shared a BTS video of him preparing for a fight sequence for the film. Tiger shared the video saying, "Khalid being put to the test...any guesses which sequence we are rehearsing for?#warincinemas @mansoor_a_khan."

Post the success of war, Tiger Shroff started shooting for Baaghi 3 opposite , and after wrapping up the Serbia schedule of the film, Tiger is back to the bay. After the wrap up of Baaghi 3’s Serbia schedule, Tiger Shroff took to social media to thank almighty that after such a difficult schedule during which he even suffered injuries, he is glad that he is back in one piece.

