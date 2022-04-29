Tiger Shroff shares a cute THROWBACK pic featuring sister Krishna Shroff; Check here

Tiger Shroff needs no introduction. He is one of the most promising and talented actors in Bollywood. He entered in the industry with the 2014 film Heropanti and since then there is no looking back for him. The actor enjoys a massive fan following. Apart from this, Tiger is a family man as well and loves his dearest sister Krishna Shroff a lot. He often shares pictures with her sister on social media and sometimes gives a glimpse of their childhood throwback pictures.

Speaking of which, the Baaghi actor took to the stories section of Instagram to share an unseen photo with his sister. In the picture, little Tiger and Krishna can be seen performing karate. While sharing the photo, the actor wrote, “@krishushroff trying to show me how it’s done.”

See photo here:

On the work front, Tiger will be next seen in Heropanti 2. The movie also stars Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles and it will release on April 29. A screening event was organised on April 28 in Mumbai which was attended by Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Disha Patani, Aadar Jain, Kapil Sharma, his wife Ginni, Aayush Sharma, and others.

To note, Heropanti 2 will witness a box office clash with Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh’s Runway 34. Talking about the clash, Tiger had stated, “I can’t compare to such major superstars like Ajay sir and Amitabh Bachchan sir. I have way too much respect and fan to be spoken about in the same breath as them. With a date like Eid, both films can flourish together.”

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani & others make a striking appearance at Heropanti 2 screening; PHOTOS