Tiger Shroff shares excitement ahead of the release of his song ‘Unbelievable’; Disha Patani loves it

Tiger Shroff is all excited as his debut song ‘Unbelievable’ is slated to release after five days. The actor has shared a new post on Instagram.

Tiger Shroff, who is all set to make his singing debut with a song titled ‘Unbelievable’, has shared his excitement through a new post ahead of the release. The Baaghi actor has shared a black and white close-up shot slow-mo video of himself, where he can be seen giving an intense facial expression. Further, the song ‘Unbelievable’ has been written by DG Mayne and Avitesh. It has been directed by Punit Malhotra while the choreography has been done by Paresh. In the music video, the actor will be seen singing as well as dancing.

Not only Tiger’s fans, his rumoured girlfriend has also liked his new post. In the latest post, the Heropanti actor is flaunting his awesome beard look and long curly hair locks. While sharing the slow-mo video, Tiger wrote, “5 days to go #YouAreUnbelievable”.

A few days ago, Tiger took to his Instagram handle to share the teaser of his debut song ‘Unbelievable’. While sharing it, he wrote, “Hey guys here’s the teaser of my first song, hope you guys like it and just want to say that #YouAreUnbelievable. #UnbelievableTeaser”.

Tiger Shroff was last seen in ‘Baaghi 3’, he will be next seen in ‘Heropanti 2’. The actor has several other interesting projects in the pipeline like the Hindi remake of Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Rambo’, Vikas Bahl’s upcoming sports drama and more.

