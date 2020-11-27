Tiger Shroff shares a fam jam PIC with mom Ayesha & Krishna Shroff; Latter's ex Eban Hyams leaves a comment

Tiger Shroff is known to be very close to his family members. Recently, many celebs and netizens were all hearts when he shared an adorable picture with them on Instagram.

Tiger Shroff seems to be spending a lot of time with his family of late and the new pictures on social media are proof. We cannot stop gushing over his adorable picture with sister Krishna Shroff after she returned to the bay or their childhood pictures shared by mom Ayesha on Instagram. And now, the Heropanti 2 star has shared yet another picture on his handle a little while back that is sure to leave the fans in awe.

So, Tiger is seen posing with his mom Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna in the black and white picture. Their mom seems to be elated as she holds them from behind and flashes a beaming smile for the camera. Talking about the same, the actor goes on to call it an amazing shot and further writes, “Fam jam! My mom looks the best by far.” As soon as he shared this on social media, comments began pouring in from everywhere.

Meanwhile, check out the picture below:

Among the first to drop comments is who is all hearts for the picture and shares some lovely smileys for them. What’s more surprising is that Krishna Shroff’s ex-flame Eban Hyams also dropped a comment on the same. He added the folded and the raised hands emojis in his comment. Apart from that, other celebs like Sophie Choudry, Rinzing Denzongpa, and Warda Khan Nadiadwala also commented on the post. Talking about Tiger Shroff, the actor is currently gearing up for two exciting projects namely Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4.

Credits :Tiger Shroff Instagram

