Tiger Shroff shares a glimpse of acoustic version of his song Unbelievable; Disha Patani, Krishna are in awe

Tiger Shroff took to social media to drop a snippet of an upcoming acoustic version of his hit single Unbelievable. The Baaghi 3 actor's video impressed fans and Disha Patani, sister Krishna Shroff were all hearts for it.

Actor Tiger Shroff took the internet by storm last month when he dropped his debut single as a singer titled Unbelievable. The song did not just become a chartbuster, it managed to impress fans across the nation. Even Tiger's close buddy was mighty impressed by it. Since the song became a huge success and fans showered Tiger with a lot of love, the Baaghi 3 actor decided to come up with an acoustic version of it as well. And well, he just dropped a glimpse of that too on social media.

Taking to his social media handles, Tiger shared a video where he is seen clad in shades and a black shirt as he once again goes behind the mic to croon for his fans. Sharing the video, he revealed that he will soon release the acoustic version of his song Unbelievable. Seeing the video, fans were left excited again and even his sister Krishna Shroff joined Disha Patani in dropping sweet comments on Tiger's video.

Sharing the teaser, Tiger wrote, "Thought of thanking and dedicating a few lines to you through an acoustic. Coming soon #YouAreUnbelievable @iamavitesh @bgbngmusic @shariquealy." Seeing this, Disha dropped applause emoticons while Krishna shared the heart eyes emojis to express their excitement.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff's video:

Meanwhile, the actor has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic. Off late, he also has been spotted heading out post unlock. The actor was last seen in Baaghi 3 with , Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. Now, he will be seen in Heropanti 2. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film will be released on July 16, 2021.

Also Read|Disha Patani kicks off the weekend with a flawless selfie and we are all hearts for her floral look

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×