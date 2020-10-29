  1. Home
Tiger Shroff shares a happy PIC with Sajid Nadiadwala & Ahmed Khan as he gears up for Heropanti 2 & Baaghi 4

Tiger Shroff is currently on cloud nine as he has two interesting projects lined up - Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4. Meanwhile, check out his latest post on Instagram.
Tiger Shroff shares a happy PIC with Sajid Nadiadwala & Ahmed Khan as he gears up for Heropanti 2 & Baaghi 4Tiger Shroff shares a happy PIC with Sajid Nadiadwala & Ahmed Khan as he gears up for Heropanti 2 & Baaghi 4
Tiger Shroff is currently enjoying the best phase of his career. After the tremendous success of the Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor co-starrer War, the actor again featured in Baaghi 3. Needless to say, the movie that also featured Shraddha Kapoor, has fared well at the box office. Now, the actor has got not one but two more interesting projects in his hands that is sure to leave his fans excited. The names of the projects are Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4. 

And the best part is that the talented actor will be teaming up with filmmakers Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan for the same. As we speak of this, Tiger Shroff has shared a picture with the two of them while adding the hashtags #Baaghi4 and #Heropanti2 thereby confirming his collaboration. He further writes on Twitter, “Two franchises, one emotion,” while mentioning the aforementioned projects. He has also revealed that he will be first shooting for Heropanti 2. 

Meanwhile, check out his Instagram post and tweet below:

For the unversed, Tiger’s Heropanti 2 will go on floors this December. Meanwhile, Ahmed Khan will sit in the director’s chair for Baaghi 4. For the unversed, he had earlier directed the second and the third installments of the Baaghi franchise. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the actor will be shooting in over 25 countries for both these movies. Tiger Shroff made his debut in Bollywood with Heropanti back in 2014. 

Are you excited about the two upcoming movies of Tiger Shroff? Do let us know in the comments section. 

