Tiger Shroff shares his 'cheat day' workout video; Says 'It's an unbelievable feeling'

Tiger Shroff is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. The Heropanti actor enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. He is quite active on social media and often shares his selfies, pictures and videos from his photoshoots, vacation and workout posts on his Instagram handle. Recently, Tiger took to his social media handle to share his ‘cheat day’ gym session video and it is unmissable! The actor is looking handsome as usual and his fans can’t stop gushing over the video.

In the video, Tiger can be seen wearing a black track pant paired with a matching gym vest. He was flaunting his well-maintained biceps and triceps. The video clip also shows the War actor carrying heavy dumbbells and his debut song 'Unbelievable' was playing in the background. In the caption, he wrote, ''Cheat day pumps are an unbelievable feeling''. Undoubtedly, Tiger was dishing out some major fitness goals. Interestingly, even during the lockdown, the talented actor had managed to keep his fans entertained by posting several pictures and videos on Instagram.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s latest post here:

Talking about the work front, Tiger made his singing debut with the song Unbelievable. The song has already crossed over 13 million views on YouTube. it was written by DG Mayne and Avitesh, while it has been choreographed by Paresh and directed by Punit Malhotra. On the other hand, Tiger, who was last seen in Baaghi 3 early this year, will be seen in Ahmed Khan’s Heropanti which happens to be the sequel of his debut movie.

