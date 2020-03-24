Tiger Shroff shares his excitement for Ahmed Khan’s Heropanti 2; Says ‘Can’t wait to start’

Tiger Shroff, who will be seen in Ahmed Khan directorial Heropanti 2, is quite excited about working in the movie.

The coronavirus outbreak might have brought the showbiz industry to a standstill, but it doesn’t stop our celebrities from reaching out to their respective fan armies. In fact, several celebrities have made it a point to interact with their fans by going live on social media. Joining the league was Tiger Shroff who decided to get in touch with his fans during his quarantine break. Fans were clearly elated to have him online and were in awe of his messy hair look.

Amid the random discussions, fans were seen lauding the young heartthrob for his performance in his last release with Baaghi 3 along with , Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. Soon, the fans were also quizzing Tiger about his next project. The superstar, who was overwhelmed with the love coming his way, revealed that Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti 2 will be his next movie which will be helmed by Ahmed Khan. Talking about the same, Tiger stated that he is quite excited for Heropanti 2 and can’t wait to start working for it. “Hope things get better soon,” he added.

To note, Heropanti 2 will mark Tiger’s third collaboration with Ahmed Khan after Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. Interestingly, it will be the sequel to his debut movie Heropanti which was released in 2014 and featured Kriti Sanon in the lead. Furthermore, the War star also shared his experience of working on Baaghi 3 and emphasised that while shooting in -7 degrees wasn’t a fun task, it was worth it as the action drama is getting immense love from the audience. Tiger also asserted that he will forever be grateful for the love he has been receiving.

Credits :Instagram

