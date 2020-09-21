Tiger Shroff shares a new still from debut song ‘Unbelievable’ ahead of release & continues with the countdown

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram handle to share a new picture of himself from his debut song ‘Unbelievable’ ahead of the release.

Tiger Shroff, who has been sharing several pictures from his debut song ‘Unbelievable’ from the past few days, has shared a new still from the same. The Baaghi actor has shared a picture of himself with a mic in his hand and his intense look is drawing attention. He will be seen singing as well as dancing in the music video.

In the latest picture, Tiger Shroff can be seen donning a white shirt paired with a black trouser and tie. To amp up his messy beard look, he is also wearing sunglasses. The Heropanti actor looks handsome as always in the latest photo. While sharing the still on his Instagram handle, Tiger wrote, “2 days to go. #YouAreUnbelievable’.

Check out Tiger Shroff’s latest picture from his debut song ‘Unbelievable’ here:

Recently, to raise excitement among his fans, Tiger Shroff has shared a motion poster of himself wherein he is giving intense facial expressions. While sharing it, Tiger wrote, “5 days to go #YouAreUnbelievable”.

Tiger had shared the teaser of his debut song ‘Unbelievable’. In the caption, he wrote, “Hey guys here’s the teaser of my first song, hope you guys like it and just want to say that #YouAreUnbelievable. #UnbelievableTeaser”.

Further, Tiger’s debut song ‘Unbelievable’ has been written by DG Mayne and Avitesh. It has been directed by Punit Malhotra and choreographed by Paresh.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff shares excitement ahead of the release of his song ‘Unbelievable’; Disha Patani loves it

Credits :Tiger Shroff Instagram

Share your comment ×