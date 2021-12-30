Tiger Shroff shares New Year's resolution and it mentions fans; Check it out

Okay, who else has already made a list of their resolutions for the coming year? We are pretty sure most of you have. For some of us, fitness might be one of the things high up in the list of our resolutions. The B-Town celebs with their chiseled bodies always inspire us to work on ourselves. While every body is beautiful in its way - we must work on building our strength and eating clean. Tiger Shroff who in Maldives has been sharing some gorgeous shirtless selfies with us. Safe to say, the ‘Heropanti’ actor looked hot and his perfect abs definitely boosted our resolution to grow fitter the next year! However, the actor shared his new year resolutions with his fans too and spoiler alert - it is not about fitness.

In a recent story, Tiger Shroff revealed his New Year’s resolutions with his fans. He shared a gorgeous selfie on his Instagram story, along with which he penned down his resolutions about being better connected with the people who matter in his life. He wrote, ‘Resolutions in my mind…one of them is def to spend more time with my fam fans [a]nd supporters #tigerianarmyyy see you soon.” What a sweet resolution! Tiger is one of those celebs who sees his fans as his family and honestly, it is adorable.

Check Tiger's story HERE:

On the other hand, currently the actor is taking some time off and soaking the sun in the beautiful Maldives. He is all set to welcome the new year at the beautiful beach international destination. Even Disha Patani, Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend is also in the Maldives and reportedly they are on a vacation together.

