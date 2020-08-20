Tiger Shroff shares PHOTO of himself back to work amid COVID 19 outbreak; Says ‘Keep The Faith’

Tiger Shroff reveals he’s back to work in a candid picture that will sweep you off your feet.

After a long standstill, things are finally getting back to normal, along with safety measures and social distancing. The COVID-19 pandemic affected lives of many on a massive scale. With Unlock 3.0 in motion, permission has been granted by authorities for shooting to resume in green zones for a while now. Though there have been a few celebrities who took to their respective social media account and revealed they are getting back to their shooting life, there have been a few who jumped on that bandwagon recently. One amongst them is actor Tiger Shroff.

The Baaghi 3 actor is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, and amid the lockdown, he’s been an avid social media user who shares his workout routines and throwback posts. Most recently, the actor uploaded a picture of himself on his Instagram account. He captioned his post saying, “Back to work #keepthefaith,” along with a heart-eyed emoji. The actor can be seen donning a hoodie and starring into the distance while the picture was captured. Just a few days ago, the actor uploaded a video of him working out and flexing his muscles that set the internet on fire.

Here is Tiger Shroff's post:

On a professional front, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside , Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh. Though the film did well at the box office when released, it couldn’t get a long run because the lockdown that emerged. He will next be seen in Heropanti 2 which is the sequel of his debut film Heropanti.

Credits :Instagram

