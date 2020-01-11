Tiger Shroff shares pic with 'superhero' Hrithik Roshan, Disha Patani, Sussanne from War star's birthday bash

Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Sussanne Khan and others joined Hrithik Roshan last evening for his birthday celebration. The Baaghi 3 star shared a photo from the party and wished his idol in the sweetest way. Check it out.

A day back, one of the most popular action stars in Bollywood, celebrated his 46th birthday. In the evening, all his close buddies including Tiger Shroff, Sussanne Khan, , Vaani Kapoor, Siddharth Anand and others joined Hrithik for a birthday celebration. While wishes kept pouring in for the light-eyed superstar from Bollywood, Hrithik showed up in his balcony to wave at his fans and take their wishes on his special day too. Amidst all the wishes, Tiger’s wish came along with a special picture from Hrithik’s birthday bash.

Tiger, who worked with Hrithik in War, took to social media to share a cute picture from last night’s birthday celebration. Along with the live photo, the Baaghi 3 star penned a sweet note for his idol. In the picture, we can see Hrithik happily posing with Sussanne while Disha can be seen standing right beside rumoured beau Tiger. War’s director Siddharth can also be seen in the photo along with Vaani Kapoor. All the stars seem to be having a gala time together.

(Also Read: PHOTOS: Hrithik Roshan's birthday bash sees Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani & Sussanne Khan in attendance)

Tiger captioned the photo as, “About last night celebrating the super hero’s big day! Jadoo made the party as well as you can see up there, wishing you happiness, amazing health and the best that life has to offer!”

Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger and Hrithik’s stint on the big screen was an extremely successful one. Now, Hrithik hasn’t announced any film as of now. However, several rumours are floating around about him being a part of Satte Pe Satta remake. Tiger, on the other hand, is shooting for Baaghi 3 with . Disha also shot for a special song for the same. Baaghi 3 will hit the screens in March 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More