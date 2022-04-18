Tiger Shroff shares 'proud mom' Tara Sutaria's reaction to his dance; She says 'I’ve taught you well beta'

Tiger Shroff's fans nowadays can't stop grinning from ear to ear. After all, his much awaited sequel Heropanti 2 is all set to release in a few days. Tiger, on the other hand, appears to be experiencing the same level of exhilaration. Tiger's first film, Heropanti, will be followed by Heropanti 2, in which the actor will reprise his role as Babloo. Intriguingly, this Ahmed Khan-directed film will be Tiger's second with Tara Sutaria, following Student of the Year 2. Today, Tiger shared a reel on his Instagram where he amazed us with his impeccable dancing skills. However, what caught our attention was Tiger and Tara’s hilarious banter on the post.

In the reel, we could see Tiger dancing flawlessly on a stage. In between his dance clip, the camera focused on Tara’s face, who was in a trance and awed by Tiger’s performance. Along with his reel, Tiger hilariously wrote, “Look at my amazing co star @tarasutaria being a proud mommm again.” To this, Tara had the best response. She wrote, “I’ve taught you well beta.” Other fans and industry colleagues couldn’t stop themselves as they reacted to the two actors’ hilarious exchange and made the reel viral.

Take a look at Tiger's reel HERE

Apart from Tiger and Tara, Heropanti 2 will also feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. The movie is slated to hit the screens on April 29 and will have a box office clash with Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34. Recently, the makers released the first song from the movie which is titled as DaFa Far. Shot on Tiger and Tara, it happens to be a peppy track that will make you groove right away.

