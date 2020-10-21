  1. Home
Tiger Shroff shares a sneak peek of his 'sculpted' body as he nails pull ups at his gym & leaves fans amazed

Tiger Shroff is known to be one of the fittest stars in Bollywood. Taking to social media, the Baaghi 3 star proved the same with a video as he dropped a glimpse of his shirtless toned body. Take a look.
2954 reads Mumbai
In Bollywood, if there is one actor who is known to be a dedicated fitness lover, it is Tiger Shroff. The Baaghi 3 actor hits the gym for his workout sessions and never misses them. Even amid the lockdown, the actor used to spend time working out at home. Often, Tiger drops glimpses of his workout sessions on social media and leaves fans amazed. Once again, the Baaghi 3 actor left everyone in awe as he shared a sneak peek of his workout session. Not just this, he treated fans with a glimpse of his toned body. 

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger dropped a workout video where he was seen nailing pull-ups in a pair of track pants. In his shirtless avatar, Tiger nailed his workout and flaunted his lean and toned body. He is seen sweating it out to sculpt his body even further in the video. Seeing the video, fans were left dazed and many took to the comment section to jus gawk at the actor's toned physique. Even his celeb friends praised his dedication and commitment. 

Sikander Kher commented on the video and wrote, "#Sculpted." Further, Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff was left in complete awe of his her brother. She wrote, "Dammnnnn." Many fans could not stop gushing over the actor's toned body. 

Meanwhile, amid the pandemic, Tiger spent time with his family. Often, he shared photos of himself spending time with them. Recently, he released his first single Unbelievable and debuted as a singer. His song managed to become a chartbuster. He will now be seen in Heropanti 2. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will release on July 16, 2021. 

