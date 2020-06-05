Tiger Shroff shares a sun kissed photo of mom Ayesha Shroff on her birthday; Writes ‘Thank God you were born’

Tiger Shroff took to social media to share a sweet birthday wish for his mom Ayesha Shroff. The Baaghi 3 actor expressed his love for his mom on her special day.

Actor Tiger Shroff is one of the popular names in Bollywood when it comes to picking an action hero. From slaying action stunts to nailing dance moves, Tiger has managed to do everything in his career span. His fans love his action side and also are aware that on a personal note, he is extremely close to his mom, Ayesha Shroff. His mom also keeps sharing adorable childhood photos of the actor that are a treat for all his fans. However, today, on Ayesha Shroff’s birthday, Tiger shared a beautiful photo of her and wished her in the sweetest way.

Tiger took to social media to share a sun-kissed photo of his mom Ayesha and wished her on her birthday. In the picture, Ayesha can be seen flashing her gorgeous smile as she poses for a click. She can be seen clad in a puffer jacket in the photo. A little while ago, also penned a sweet wish for Tiger’s mom. Tiger did not just share a photo of his mom but also penned a sweet wish for her. He thanked God for his mom.

Tiger wrote, “Thank God You Were Born Happiness always mother!” Often, Ayesha shares photos of Tiger and his sister Krishna on social media as a treat for fans. Last night, Tiger’s sister Krishna also penned a sweet birthday wish for her mom.

Here is Tiger’s wish for his mom Ayesha Shroff:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Tiger has been spending time at home with his mom, sister and dad. The actor is often seen sharing photos and videos on social media with his sister and mom. On the work front, Tiger was last seen with in Baaghi 3. The film did well at the box office and managed to impress fans. Now, he will be seen in Heropanti 2. Helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film will release on July 16, 2021.

