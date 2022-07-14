Tiger Shroff shares video of him wanting to go to bathroom during shoot; Leaves Kriti Sanon in splits

Tiger Shroff is one of the leading actors in the film industry. He is known for his amazing body and ripped abs as well as his exceptional dance moves and gymnastic skills. It is impossible to take your eyes off Tiger Shroff when he is either dancing or performing action sequences, especially with the fusion of martial arts. Speaking of which, the 32-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of him dancing for a shot.

It’s not the video that grabbed the attention of the viewers, but his hilarious caption that left his friend Kriti Sanon and his followers in splits. Sharing the video, Tiger wrote: “I think i really wanted to go to the bathroom during this shot…” In no time, fans flooded his comment section with laughter emojis. Kriti also dropped laughter emojis on his post.

Click here to see Tiger’s post:

Recently, the actor collaborated with Rashmika Mandanna for an advertisement. The Kirik Party actress shared a boomerang video on her Instagram story and wrote: "The rumours were true you guysssssss. lol!! @tigerjackieshroff and I just shot for an ad..Working with him was absolute. Look forward to it." Tiger re-posted it and added: "Haha what a fun shoot! You killed it as always!" In it, Rashmika is seen donning an all-black outfit, while the Baaghi actor sported a red colour vest and black pants.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the ‘War’ actor has a slew of interesting projects ahead - Vikas Bahl directorial ‘Ganapath’ starring his ‘Heropanti’ co-star Kriti Sanon as the leading lady. The film is produced by Vikas Bahl, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banners of Good Co. Production and Pooja Entertainment. The actor will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and Rohit Dhawan’s ‘Rambo’, which is the Hindi adaptation of the 1982 Hollywood classic of the same name which featured Sylvester Stallone. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Tiger had informed that he will start shooting for Rambo before he begins work on his movie with Akshay Kumar.

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff shares the 'struggle and grind' of becoming an action hero; WATCH