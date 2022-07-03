Tiger Shroff & Shashank Khaitan join hands for an action project; Set to film it in Portugal in August.

Tiger Shroff is currently working on Ganpath and will soon be calling it a wrap on the film. Not far away, is another actioner in the offing, which is being developed by Shashank Khaitan. According to a latest report in Mid-Day, Shashank and Tiger are joining hands for this untitled project and will soon take it on floors in Portugal. Come August, the team will be kick-starting the actioner in Portugal amidst the stunning scenic landscape of the country.

A source revealed to the portal, "Portugal is a film-friendly destination offering generous tax rebates, local crew pools, rental companies and strong production support." Director Shashank Khaitan is expected to go for a recce to Portugal after wrapping up Govinda Naam Mera.

The source added, "The director intends to wrap up the video featuring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, and then head to Portugal for the recce. The movie is backed by Karan Johar. While Tiger has earlier featured in Karan’s Dharma Production Student of the Year 2, this movie marks the actor’s first project with Shashank. A number of action and chase sequences, and some romantic songs will be filmed in the three-week schedule. The remaining schedules will be conducted in India and other countries."

The filming will take place at some iconic locations such as the historic Belem Tower, Aveiro, Serra da Estrela (Portugal’s highest mountain range) and the Palácio Nacional da Pena among many others. As for Tiger's look, a source revealed, "Tiger needs to build a lean, ripped body."

Meanwhile, the film's leading lady is yet to be finalised. As per the report, Shraddha Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are among the frontrunners.

