Tiger Shroff shells out mid week ‘fitspiration’ for fans as he nails backflips in THIS video; Watch

Tiger Shroff took to social media to share a workout video from the gym. The actor-singer left everyone stunned as he performed backflips in the video.
20188 reads Mumbai Updated: September 30, 2020 01:53 pm
While fans of Tiger Shroff are still amazed by his recent debut single Unbelievable, the Baaghi 3 actor has moved onto giving them other reasons to be stunned with him. Tiger is among the actors in Bollywood who are known for their stunts and action. Not just this, the actor works out at the gym to stay fit and is an icon for many. His workout videos give fans the motivation to sweat it out. On Wednesday, Tiger dropped a video while sweating it out at the gym and left everyone motivated. 

Taking to social media, Tiger shared a video in which we can see the actor nailing backflips, one after the other. Clad in a red track pant with black tee, the Baaghi 3 star effortlessly nailed backflips on a loop and left everyone stunned with his talent. With a perfect landing, Tiger showed his fans how to stay fit and sweat it out at the gym. Not just this, he shelled out major fitness motivation for everyone with the video. 

In the background of the video, fans could hear the actor's track Unbelievable. The song received an overwhelming response from fans and the actor even released a separate choreography video of the same. 

Take a look at Tiger Shroff's video:

Meanwhile, the actor spent time at home amid the ongoing pandemic and now, post the unlock, he has been spotted in the city a couple of times. On the work front, Tiger will be seen next in Heropanti 2. The film's posters were released earlier this year and fans were excited to see Tiger in an intense avatar. The film will be helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will be released on July 16, 2021. 

Also Read|Disha Patani praises & calls Tiger Shroff's smooth moves in Unbelievable's dance video 'insane'

Credits :Tiger Shroff's Instagram

Anonymous 34 minutes ago

Flying monkey

Anonymous 36 minutes ago

Another fake down to earth freak of nature like Sara.

Anonymous 37 minutes ago

Height aur dimaag kam

Anonymous 1 hour ago

So gay.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

This guy is so stupid. Kabhi ack flip Kabhi. front flip. Idiot.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

DRUGS LE KE URRO.

